AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR opened at $70.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

