Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 84,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.93 on Monday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

