Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

