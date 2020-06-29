Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 194,958 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day moving average is $298.00. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

