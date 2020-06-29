Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,912 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.