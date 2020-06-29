Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

