Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Barings LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Barings LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, TRB Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 110,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

