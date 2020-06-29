Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Anterix stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Anterix has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The stock has a market cap of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elaine Gangeri sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $31,867.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,685.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 200,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,876 shares of company stock worth $697,544 in the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Anterix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

