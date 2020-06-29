Analyzing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Globant (NASDAQ:GLOB)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SciPlay and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 Globant 1 3 7 0 2.55

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $12.76, indicating a potential downside of 13.05%. Globant has a consensus price target of $126.22, indicating a potential downside of 10.61%. Given Globant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than SciPlay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 3.98 $32.40 million $1.53 9.59 Globant $659.33 million 7.95 $54.01 million $1.76 80.23

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 4.96% 10.14% 7.11% Globant 7.82% 16.57% 10.58%

Summary

Globant beats SciPlay on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About Globant

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

