Analyzing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A 35.91% 0.75% Blue Bird 2.37% -61.92% 10.59%

Nikola has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nikola and Blue Bird, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 1 1 0 2.50 Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Blue Bird’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Nikola.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Blue Bird’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.37 $24.30 million $1.49 9.30

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Nikola on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

