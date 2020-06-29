Analyzing Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SIELY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.25% -21.90% 9.84% SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Absolute Software and SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $98.91 million 4.23 $7.58 million N/A N/A SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Absolute Software has higher revenue and earnings than SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Absolute Software and SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 2 0 0 2.00 SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absolute Software presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Absolute Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Summary

Absolute Software beats SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats. The company offers the Absolute platform, which provides reporting and analytic, geotechnology, risk assessment and response, custom query and remediation, application persistence, data awareness, and endpoint investigation to manage and secure endpoints. It also provides endpoint security and IT asset management, risk and compliance, and general data protection regulation solutions. The company markets its products and services through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides equipment, equipment sets, and engineering works and contracting services in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures and sells nuclear power, nuclear island, wind power, and environmental protection equipment, as well as heavy machinery, including forging components; and provides solution packages for utilization of solid waste, sewage treatment, power generation environment protection, and distributed energy systems. It also offers thermal power equipment and corollary equipment; and power transmission and distribution equipment. In addition, the company provides elevators, automation, electrical motors, machine tools, marine crankshafts, and other electromechanical equipment. Further, it offers integrated engineering services for power station projects and other industries; financial products and services; and international trading, financial lease and related consulting, and insurance brokerage services. Additionally, the company manufactures turbine generators and spare parts; desulphurization, civil nuclear bearing, and electrical and mechanical equipment; power generation equipment and auxiliary products; printing and packing machinery, artificial boards, air-conditioners, welding materials, and engineering machinery; electrical switchgears; oil immersed power transformers; equipment for aircraft assembly lines; raw materials; wires and cables; industrial blades, precision bearings, and fasteners; and escalators, electronic ramps, and building automation management and safety systems. It also engages in sale of power station boilers and equipment, and industry boilers; provision of technical consulting, and after-sales service; and import and export of products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation.

