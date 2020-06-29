Analysts Set Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Price Target at $28.29

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

WMGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 86,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

