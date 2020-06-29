Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.19 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $16.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Barclays lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

