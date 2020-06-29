Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $26.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $29.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $105.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $105.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.54 million, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 15,444 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $369,729.36. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $254,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,006. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 714,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 288,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 342,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

