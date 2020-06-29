Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.65 Million

Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) will post sales of $46.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $42.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $184.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.30 million to $188.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.95 million, with estimates ranging from $188.80 million to $189.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 9.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HONE. DA Davidson began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

HONE opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $452.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

