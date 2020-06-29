Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.86. First Solar reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,278. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 108,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

