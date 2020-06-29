Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($11.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.31) to ($11.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 442.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.93 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618,356 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,765,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,536,803 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,966,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,286,170 shares during the period.

ACB stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.