Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.77. Amerisafe posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMSF shares. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

AMSF opened at $59.13 on Friday. Amerisafe has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1,065.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the first quarter valued at $3,563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 39.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 256.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

