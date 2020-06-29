American Express (AXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.
American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 433.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
NYSE AXP opened at $93.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
