American Express (AXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 433.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NYSE AXP opened at $93.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

