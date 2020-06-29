American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 172.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,986,000 after purchasing an additional 452,518 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 863,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 281,727 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,020,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

