Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) Financial Contrast

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Gores Holdings III alerts:

46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gores Holdings III and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -52.97% -20.76%

Risk and Volatility

Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gores Holdings III and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings III and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 2.28 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -2.28

Gores Holdings III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Gores Holdings III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Holdings III Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.