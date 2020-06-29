Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

WWD stock opened at $74.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.