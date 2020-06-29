Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

