Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.34. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 17.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $591,541.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,057.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,572 shares of company stock worth $2,440,225. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $99,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,715,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

