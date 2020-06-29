99,110 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth $137,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 47.58%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

