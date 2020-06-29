$9.14 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce $9.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the lowest is $7.57 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $11.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $42.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.42 million, with estimates ranging from $62.84 million to $84.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,106.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $743,500. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $168.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.60.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

