$682.83 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce $682.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $647.00 million and the highest is $701.28 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $706.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $135.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of RH opened at $254.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.42 and a 200-day moving average of $187.56. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.53. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $265.87.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.