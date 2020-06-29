44,534 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 1,973.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

