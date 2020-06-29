$43.49 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $43.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.08 million and the lowest is $42.90 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $46.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $174.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $175.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $175.92 million, with estimates ranging from $175.64 million to $176.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.30 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

