$43.49 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $43.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.08 million and the lowest is $42.90 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $46.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $174.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $175.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $175.92 million, with estimates ranging from $175.64 million to $176.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.30 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.