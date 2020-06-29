$37.62 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will post sales of $37.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.08 million and the highest is $46.15 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $108.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $321.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.22 million to $345.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $387.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSET. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

BSET stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $202,985.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock worth $269,200 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

