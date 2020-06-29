$37.28 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report sales of $37.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.99 million and the lowest is $35.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $152.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $153.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $192.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Bill.com stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $97.84.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $584,393.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $3,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,842,676 shares of company stock worth $251,922,504 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.