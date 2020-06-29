32,174 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 71,327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGP. TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.72.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

