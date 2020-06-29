2,897 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $41.35 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $43.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,426.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,714. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

