28,332 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,190,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

