$253.36 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report sales of $253.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $257.13 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $251.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,616. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,049 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 44.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 123.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after acquiring an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

