$21.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will post sales of $21.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.76 million to $24.60 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $85.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.80 million to $96.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.03 million, with estimates ranging from $74.52 million to $100.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other news, COO Gary Taylor acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 60.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

RC opened at $8.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $477.01 million, a PE ratio of -283.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

