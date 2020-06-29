1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (FIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

FIV opened at $8.24 on Monday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

