$198.80 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will report $198.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.20 million and the lowest is $198.40 million. DHT reported sales of $61.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $617.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.79 million to $658.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $433.29 million, with estimates ranging from $363.29 million to $503.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in DHT by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DHT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $6,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $739.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

