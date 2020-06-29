$19.25 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will announce sales of $19.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the highest is $27.27 million. Everi reported sales of $129.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $293.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $348.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $519.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of EVRI opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $422.34 million, a P/E ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 2.73. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 62.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,754,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Everi by 267.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 3,815,260 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 105.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 245,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

