$14.49 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will post sales of $14.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.78 million and the highest is $15.82 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $59.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.59 million to $62.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.84 million, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $63.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

