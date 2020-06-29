$105.58 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report sales of $105.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.61 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $110.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $485.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.81 million to $505.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $498.40 million, with estimates ranging from $473.05 million to $532.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,342,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $586.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.