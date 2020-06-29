$101.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post sales of $101.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Cyberark Software posted sales of $100.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year sales of $455.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.66 million to $473.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $538.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.01 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cyberark Software.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.