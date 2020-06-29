$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $986.55 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

NSP opened at $60.58 on Monday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

