-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.83). On Deck Capital reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONDK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

