Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to “Buy”

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGC. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.62. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 393,304 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 740,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,069 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.