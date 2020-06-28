Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to “Hold”

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

KELYA opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $597.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 237,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

