Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Sell

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NTDTY opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. NTT DATA CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities analysts expect that NTT DATA CORP/ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

