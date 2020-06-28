Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) to Sell

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

