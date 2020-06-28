Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.37). Orthopediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In other Orthopediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,839.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $87,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,318 shares of company stock valued at $753,613. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.44 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.71. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

