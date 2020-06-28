Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

DBVT stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 13.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 758,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

